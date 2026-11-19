Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) As the entertainment capital of the country grapples with the increasing underworld threats, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the latest member of the film fraternity to have reportedly received a threat.

Sources have claimed that Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, has given this threat, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the threat, and looking into the possible links, and the network behind the same.

This comes amidst many A-list actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Tussar Kapoor, Ayushmaan Khurrana receiving threats from different gangs.

Mumbai Police are investigating whether the caller who threatened Saif Ali Khan was indeed Zeeshan Akhtar or whether someone was attempting to mislead the agencies, especially since similar incidents had occurred in the cases involving Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana a few days earlier. During the investigation into those cases, it was found that a 30-year-old IT graduate, Vaibhav Mishra, from Bengaluru, had issued threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang despite having no association with the gang.

Over the past few months, the law-and-order situation in Mumbai has become a matter of concern, particularly for Bollywood celebrities, with a series of threats and attacks being reported. It all began with threats against Salman Khan, followed by the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in 2025. Most recently, actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in an attempt on his life. The actor had a narrow escape in the incident.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Akhtar had been named as an accused in the October 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The politician, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot on October 12, 2024. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

He was a good friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and was gunned down ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election.

He was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties. It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

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