Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls praised India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional bowling on the opening day of the first Test, saying the right-arm pacer put the hosts’ batters under serious pressure with his ability to swing the ball both ways.

Bumrah picked up three wickets for 52 runs as India reduced New Zealand to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable recovery with an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take the hosts to 243/5 at stumps on Thursday.

“Bumrah was swinging it both ways and putting guys under some serious pressure. It’s a great challenge,” Nicholls said in the press conference after the Day's play.

Having faced the Indian pacer several times in the past, Nicholls said familiarity with Bumrah’s unusual bowling action offered some advantage, but acknowledged that he remained a difficult bowler to negotiate.

“He’s obviously got a unique action and, lucky enough, I’ve played him a few times, and that gives you a little bit of a benefit. But he’s certainly an incredible bowler in all formats,” he said.

“Today, the way he was swinging the ball both ways was incredible bowling. I’m sure tomorrow morning it’ll be more of the same and another tough challenge,” he added.

Nicholls also acknowledged the quality of India’s bowling attack, which made the most of the conditions in the opening session to put New Zealand on the back foot. “They asked fantastic questions, certainly in that first session. You saw that from the pressure we were under,” he said.

The New Zealand batter, who remained unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, also spoke about the approach adopted by him and Phillips against Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 58 runs in his 16 overs.

Asked whether they had specifically targeted Krishna during their partnership or benefited from some loose deliveries, Nicholls said their approach was based on assessing the bowlers and taking scoring opportunities whenever they came.

“No, not really. I think it’s the nature sometimes of when you bat throughout a day of just trying to bring the bowlers back. Obviously, he was doing a different role at times with some of the short stuff,” he said.

“For us, it was again just trying to respect each bowler and if they gave us trouble to choose to score, then take that. It sort of really ebbs and flows out there with the nature of the surface and the ground as well. If they bowl well, it can be quite hard to score, and then other times, if they miss, you can score quite quickly,” he added.

--IANS

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