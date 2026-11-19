Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has shed light on her postpartum recovery, and how she rebuilt body confidence. She also said that it’s important that mothers allow themselves to heal, and the recovery time can be different for different women.

She recently appeared on ‘The Fourth Trimester’ postpartum health podcast, hosted by Gauahar Khan, and highlighted the need to prioritise recovery without feeling pressured by external expectations. Dr. Gayatri Rao also shared expert insights during the conversation.

Talking about dealing with postpartum body changes and the judgement she faced from the outside world, Neha shared, “Now, I feel like I’m okay and am very confident in my body. But in the beginning, you aren’t really able to understand what’s happening to your body, and then there’s all the judgement you face from the outside world. No matter how much you tell yourself that it doesn’t matter, it does. It mattered a lot to me. I was affected by the way I was looking and by the comments people made. I was trolled, especially when other women who had given birth around the same time had come out looking very fit”.

The actress, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, and is a mother to their 2 kids, Mehr and Guriq, also spoke about how new mothers need to recover at their own pace, and there’s no fixed timeline for recovery that would suit everyone.

She shared, “The most important thing I want to share from my learnings is this: to all new mothers, please take your time. Heal in the way that feels right for you and create your own rulebook. Decide what you need for your healing and give yourself the time and space to do that”.

“I don’t think I ever responded to it at any time, but to say that I wasn’t affected would be untrue. I only responded once, to a female journalist who picked on my weight. I don’t think it’s fair, because it takes so much courage and strength in itself to get dressed and step out. It’s a process. We source our clothes, we have a team, and the feedback starts coming in about what looks good and what doesn’t. Subconsciously, these things do start affecting you”, she added.

--IANS

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