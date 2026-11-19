New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Pakistan's equity benchmark closed lower for another session as investors continued to reduce exposure amid domestic political uncertainty, profit booking and concerns over regional geopolitical developments, according to a report.

A report by Dawn highlighted that the KSE-100 index ended at 176,294.33, down 1,223.41 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close after witnessing heightened volatility during the trading session.

The benchmark briefly climbed to an intraday high of 177,719.05 before selling pressure intensified, dragging the index to a low of 176,053.64 points.

Market participants said cautious sentiment continued to dominate trading activity as investors opted to lock in gains following the market's recent rally.

According to reports, uncertainty surrounding political discussions on the creation of additional administrative units in the country added to investor caution.

Political debate within the ruling coalition, including opposition to any division of Sindh province, remained a key focus for market participants.

Broader concerns over geopolitical developments and fluctuations in international commodity markets also weighed on risk appetite, as per the analysts.

In global markets, crude oil prices edged lower amid expectations of increased supply and rising US inventories, adding pressure on energy-related shares.

Among individual stocks, Engro Fertilizers, MCB Bank, Cnergyico PK and Fauji Fertilizer lent support to the benchmark index, partly offsetting losses.

However, declines in Engro Holdings, United Bank Ltd (UBL), Lucky Cement and Meezan Bank exerted significant downward pressure on the market.

Trading activity remained mixed during the recent session.

While total traded volume declined compared with the previous trading day, turnover increased, indicating continued investor participation despite the weaker market trend.

"Meanwhile, market participation moderated compared with the previous session, with total traded volume down 11.57 pc to 742 million shares. However, turnover rose 28.85 pc to Rs 25.97 billion," according to Dawn.

Market participants noted that selling emerged early in the session and persisted across multiple sectors as investors reassessed positions amid domestic political developments, uncertainty in global markets and elevated geopolitical risks.

Investor sentiment was also influenced by reports of heightened tensions in the Middle East following military developments involving the United States and Iran, which added to broader concerns about regional stability and its potential impact on financial markets.

"Meanwhile, US warplanes struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in response to attacks on US personnel and assets, further heightening regional geopolitical uncertainty," the report said.

--IANS

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