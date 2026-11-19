New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have yet to name a captain after Rishabh Pant’s departure, with the side’s global director of cricket, Tom Moody, saying whoever gets the job will be supported by a wider group of Indian and overseas leaders.

Pant returned to Delhi Capitals from LSG right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was over, with Kuldeep Yadav going the other way to Lucknow. “We had to have a real think about where we were as a franchise. We are in the last year of a cycle before a mega auction, and there were clearly some gaps within our squad that we needed to address.

“In the off-season, we made some trades that we are very happy with. Rishabh Pant went back to Delhi, and getting Kuldeep Yadav was a very important trade for us, because he is familiar with the playing conditions at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which is where we are based, and he is going to enjoy playing in familiar territory as he is from UP.

“It is also a big ground in Lucknow. We have historically had trouble taking wickets in the middle phase, so we are hoping Kuldeep will help us there,” Moody said on JioStar.

On the captaincy front, Moody did not name anyone as an outright candidate. But he listed a group of contenders, with Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and new signing Sam Curran among them.

“We have some great leaders with international captaincy experience in Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran has also captained in franchise cricket around the world. But leadership is not just a tag or the C next to your name. I would expect those players, along with Sam Curran, who has a natural leadership spirit and has captained Punjab Kings before, to be strong pillars of leadership within our group.

“It takes a whole squad to move the needle with the way you play and the consistency you are looking for on the field. Once the captain is named, it is not just his responsibility. It is a collective responsibility. We have a few Indian players we are expecting leadership from.

“Ayush Badoni, for instance, has started captaining Delhi and is starting to get an appetite for leadership. His responsibility as a domestic player is to lead the way with the younger batting core of Akshat Raghuvanshi, Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary.

“Prince Yadav has just broken into the international circuit, so he is getting different exposure and experiences. He, along with Mohsin and Mayank, must step up and take responsibility now that Mohammed Shami has moved to Rajasthan. Everyone has a role in building that leadership culture, and the doors are wide open for people to make it what they want,” he concluded.

--IANS

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