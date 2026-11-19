Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi on the sidelines of the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday with both sides reviewing growing defence cooperation, maritime security, and tech collaboration to ensure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

"Had fruitful bilateral discussions with Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on the sidelines of the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo today. We reviewed our growing defence cooperation, maritime security, and tech collaboration to ensure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Singh posted on X after the meeting.

Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Shinjiro Koizumi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held the fourth Japan-India 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial in Tokyo on Thursday, which lasted for approximately 90 minutes, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

During the dialogue, the ministers discussed cooperation toward the realisation of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), bilateral security and defence cooperation, and regional and global issues and concurred to continue to work closely together.

"The Ministers confirmed that, amid an increasingly severe international security environment, Japan and India, as 'Special Strategic and Global Partners', share a common responsibility to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law," a statement issued by Tokyo mentioned.

Motegi said that Japan and India should serve as an anchor for regional stability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, amid the increasingly uncertain international security environment.

The ministers stated that the 'Updated FOIP' announced by Japan in May and India's 'Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI)' and 'MAHASAGAR' share a common vision of realising a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They agreed to work together with allies and like-minded countries, including through efforts under the Quad, to translate this shared vision into tangible outcomes.

The ministers also affirmed their opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed that Japan and India would further strengthen their cooperation to maintain the maritime order, including ensuring the stability of sea lanes of communication (SLOCs).

During the meeting, Motegi and Koizumi expressed Japan's intention to revise the three security-linked documents, including the National Security Strategy. They concurred that they would continue to maintain close communication on their respective security and defence policies.

--IANS

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