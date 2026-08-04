Cape Verde's coach Bobista joins RS Berkane after FIFA WC heroics

Rabat, Aug 4 (IANS) Portuguese coach Pedro Bobista has been appointed as the new head coach of Moroccan club Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, the club announced on Tuesday, following his remarkable campaign with Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 56-year-old is expected to step down as Cape Verde head coach in the coming days, bringing to an end a successful tenure with the national side that transformed the team into one of Africa’s emerging forces. Cape Verde were one of the dark horses of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, causing a few upsets that added to the intrigue of the football extravaganza.

Bobista’s appointment comes after weeks of negotiations between the Moroccan club and the Portuguese tactician. Discussions reportedly included the possibility of him managing both Renaissance Berkane and the Cape Verde national team simultaneously.

However, the final agreement will see him focus exclusively on his responsibilities with the Moroccan outfit. The club did not reveal the contract duration or financial details, according to Goal.com.

Bobista arrives in Morocco after guiding Cape Verde to the most successful FIFA World Cup campaign in the country’s history. Under his leadership, the island nation advanced to the Round of 32 for the first time at the 2026 tournament, marking a significant milestone for Cape Verdean football.

Their memorable run came to an end after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the knockout stage. Despite the loss, Cape Verde earned widespread praise for pushing the eventual finalists all the way and producing an impressive display against one of world football’s traditional powerhouses.

The team’s goalkeeper Vozinha became famous worldwide, with his social media followers jumping to 29.5 million after brilliant saves. The 40-year-old was also named the goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup 2026 team of the tournament.

Renaissance Berkane will now hope Bobista can replicate that success at club level as they aim to challenge for major honours in Morocco and Africa.

--IANS

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