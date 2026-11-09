November 09, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Puri Coastal Marathon: Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at first-ever road-plus-sand marathon

Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at Puri Coastal Marathon, the first-ever road-plus-sand marathon in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Photo credit: Odisha Athletics

Puri, Nov 9 (IANS) The sacred coastal city of Puri is preparing to welcome running enthusiasts and elite athletes from across the country and beyond for the Puri Coastal Marathon, India's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon, scheduled to take place on December 13.

The event promises to redefine the marathon experience in India, with an impressive ₹1 crore total prize purse up for grabs. With registrations set to close on November 14, prospective participants have limited time to secure their place in this unique sporting celebration.

Runners can choose from four race categories – 42K, 21K, 10K and 5K, catering to seasoned marathoners, competitive athletes, fitness enthusiasts and first-time runners.

The event has received support from prominent personalities across entertainment and Indian sport, including sporting icons such as Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Anuradha Biswal, former Indian weightlifter K. Ravi Kumar and Indian para-athlete Suchitra Parida, along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Manjari Fadnis, Sharad Malhotra and Archana Singh, and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Fitness ambassadors and running enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have also been actively promoting the marathon, encouraging people to embrace fitness and experience the unique charm of running in Puri.

Participants can look forward to an extraordinary route experience, including an exclusive 5K Beach Run, the opportunity to run across the tranquil Nuanai River and a journey through the serene coastal landscape surrounding the Blackbuck Sanctuary.

Beyond the race itself, the event will provide participants with an opportunity to discover Puri's distinctive art, lifestyle, heritage and natural beauty.

With a substantial prize purse, an exceptional running experience and support from celebrated personalities across entertainment and sport, the Puri Marathon is poised to put Odisha on the national and international running map.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

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