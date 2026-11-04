Punjab reports 2,196 stubble burning incidents; 494 FIRs registered

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) A total of 2,196 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in Punjab, and FIRs have been registered in 494 cases, officials said on Wednesday.

This comes as the air pollution in North India continues to worsen as winter approaches.

According to a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) covering the period up to Tuesday (November 3), a total of 2,196 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in the state so far.

"In connection with these incidents, Environmental Compensation (EC) has been imposed in 636 cases. The department has levied a total fine of Rs 32.05 lakh, of which Rs 20.60 lakh has already been recovered," the officials said.

According to the report, the highest number of stubble-burning incidents in the state has been reported in Tarn Taran district, with 545 cases. This is followed by Ferozepur with 305 cases, Amritsar with 198, Sangrur with 154, and Bathinda with 148.

Additionally, 52 incidents have been recorded in Fazilka, 66 in Faridkot, and 108 in Gurdaspur, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, in Patiala district, the PPCB report recorded 93 incidents of stubble burning.

"The department inspected 39 fields and confirmed stubble burning at 10 locations. Environmental Compensation has been imposed in 7 cases within the district. A total fine of Rs 40,000 was levied, of which Rs 20,000 has been recovered," officials said.

Furthermore, according to the authorities, in Patiala, FIRs have been registered in nine cases related to stubble burning, and 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records for 10 fields. Additionally, warning notices have been issued to 10 farmers.

Officials further mentioned that environmental compensation has been imposed in 636 cases.

According to the report, 1,487 fields in the state have been inspected so far, with stubble burning confirmed at 701 locations. Additionally, 81 fields were identified where authorities discovered evidence of burning.

FIRs have been registered in 494 cases, and 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records of 527 fields. Furthermore, prosecution proceedings have been initiated by the authorities in 16 cases.

The report also reveals that no charge sheets have been filed, nor have any suspension orders been issued against any nodal or supervisory officers to date. However, 609 warning notices have been issued regarding negligence.

"Thus, government data indicates that despite actions taken against stubble-burning incidents, such fires continue to occur across the state. In this context, raising awareness among farmers, alongside vigilant monitoring and enforcement by the administration, remains crucial," officials said.

--IANS

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