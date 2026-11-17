Chandigarh, November 17 (IANS) Punjab has reported a total of 6,433 incidents of stubble burning so far, with environmental compensation amounting to more than Rs 1.12 crore imposed in connection with the violations, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

With the paddy harvesting season underway across the state, the PPCB, along with the district administrations, continues to monitor fields and take action against farmers found burning crop residue after harvesting.

According to the PPCB report, as of Monday (November 16), as many as 6,433 stubble-burning incidents had been recorded across Punjab. Officials said harvesting had been completed on 98.50 per cent of the total 32.87 lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation in the state.

The report stated that authorities had inspected 5,721 fields in connection with reported stubble-burning incidents. Of these, crop residue burning was confirmed at 2,524 locations. In addition, evidence of stubble burning was detected in 294 fields categorised as 'Non-AFL' (Non-Active Fire Location), where satellite-based fire alerts had not been recorded.

Following the inspections and confirmation of violations, the authorities initiated 2,252 Environmental Compensation (EC) cases and imposed fines totalling Rs 1,12,95,000. Of the total amount, Rs 40,60,000 has so far been recovered, the report said.

The PPCB data further showed that 1,971 cases related to stubble burning have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 2,066 cases.

In addition, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against monitoring officials in 35 cases under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act. However, no charge sheets have been filed against the officials concerned so far, and no official has been suspended in connection with these cases.

The authorities have also issued a total of 1,607 warning notices and show-cause notices across the state as part of the enforcement measures against stubble burning.

A district-wise assessment showed that Patiala has recorded 416 stubble-burning incidents so far. Paddy harvesting in the district has been completed on 99 per cent of the total 2.314 lakh hectares of cultivated land, according to the data.

The administration inspected 366 fields in Patiala as part of its monitoring exercise and confirmed crop residue burning at 230 locations. Apart from these, evidence of stubble burning was also detected in four fields falling under the Non-AFL (Non-Active Fire Location) category, the PPCB report stated.

In Patiala district, authorities have initiated 170 cases involving environmental compensation and imposed fines amounting to Rs 8.45 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 3.10 lakh has already been recovered.

The district has also registered 222 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning violations, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records in 141 cases, officials said.

Although no cases involving prosecution proceedings, filing of charge sheets or suspension of officials have been reported in Patiala, the administration has issued 390 warning and show-cause notices to those concerned.

The district-wise figures further indicate that Ferozepur has reported the highest number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, with 847 cases recorded so far. Sangrur follows with 741 incidents, while Tarn Taran has reported 705 cases.

Bathinda has registered 591 incidents, placing it among the districts with a significant number of reported cases. Patiala, with 416 incidents, is also among the districts where authorities continue to monitor crop residue burning and enforce action against violations.

The PPCB and district administrations are continuing their monitoring and enforcement efforts as the paddy harvesting season approaches completion across Punjab.

--IANS

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