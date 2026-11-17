Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) A preacher declared that Hinduism was not American at a far-right conference in Texas last week, where white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes also attacked Indian American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's inclusive political message, according to reports from the gathering.

Indian American lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, who formerly headed the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said she too had been mentioned at the conference. Her response came during a separate public dispute with Texas Republican Bo French over immigrants and who belongs in America.

The three-day 'Christ is King: America After Trump' conference took place from November 12 to 14 at the Irving Convention Center near Dallas. Hundreds attended, according to Religion News Service, which published its account on Monday.

Joel Webbon, a preacher who runs the media company sponsoring the gathering, rejected the idea that different religions had an equal place in American identity.

"We're done with equality," Webbon said, according to CNN. "Christianity is American. Islam is not, Hinduism is not, Judaism is not."

The remarks drew applause, the network reported. Its correspondent described speeches advocating Christian primacy, mass deportations and a majority-white country, alongside antisemitic rhetoric and discussion of revoking women's voting rights.

Fuentes delivered the closing speech on Saturday. RNS reported that he criticised Vice President J.D. Vance and Ramaswamy for their "message of inclusive populism".

He also objected to Turning Point USA's statement that ethical monotheism was America's foundation, according to RNS. His response insisted on an explicitly Christian identity, drawing applause and chants of the conference's name.

The remarks drew criticism from within conservative Christian circles. Author and Trump supporter Eric Metaxas responded to a clip of Webbon advocating a white country by rejecting the use of Christianity to promote racial distinctions.

"Christians don't advocate for 'whiteness'. The Bible condemns thinking along racial lines," Metaxas wrote on X, according to RNS. "This is anti-Christ. Reject it."

Dhillon responded on Sunday to a social media clip of Fuentes's appearance.

"Oh no, I was name-checked by a groyper at this White nationalist convention yesterday! Bless his heart!" she wrote. "Groypers" is the name used by Fuentes's followers.

In a separate exchange on Saturday, French invoked his family's four centuries in America while saying he should not have to listen to people he described as outsiders who did not share the country's culture.

Dhillon accused him of bigotry and rejected any suggestion that ancestry gave someone a greater claim to the country.

"You should do the party a favour and disappear from public life. This is MY party and country as much as it is anyone's," she wrote.

In a subsequent reply, Dhillon referred to an earlier photograph of young people that French had circulated. She said he had portrayed American students attending a college football game as foreigners because of their skin colour.

"His post refers to people not from here. I'm a naturalised American citizen. Read it again," she wrote.

French denied that his criticism was directed at her.

"Weird since you and I have talked before. You are NOT who I am talking about," he replied.

At the conference, Fuentes also urged his followers to move beyond online activity and organise ahead of the 2028 election, CNN reported. He discussed telephone campaigning, door-knocking and participation in the Iowa caucuses.

CNN reported that many attendees had previously supported President Donald Trump but had become disillusioned with him. Opposition to the war with Iran was among their grievances.

The report did not establish how widely the conference's views were shared beyond those attending.

Dhillon served as assistant attorney general for civil rights before resigning earlier this month. Ramaswamy sought the GOP's presidential nomination in the 2024 election cycle.

--IANS

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