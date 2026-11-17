New York, Nov 17 (IANS) Two public safety officers were shot at an apartment complex in New York City on Monday, while the suspected gunman was subsequently found dead inside an apartment, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that both victims were officers employed by the Co-op City Department of Public Safety, a private security force responsible for the residential complex in the Bronx.

The two injured officers were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where they were reported to be in stable condition, according to the police.

The suspected shooter, a 56-year-old man, was later discovered dead inside an apartment in the Bronx. Police said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, a large contingent of police personnel rushed to the residential building after reports emerged that an armed suspect had barricaded himself inside. The incident triggered an extensive emergency response in the area, with authorities moving in to secure the premises.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway, and police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, emergency dispatchers at the residential complex reportedly said they had no information to share about the shooting. The property's management, when approached for details, directed all inquiries to the New York Police Department.

Co-op City is a sprawling residential development in the Bronx that was built during the 1960s and 1970s with the objective of providing affordable, middle-income housing to residents of New York City.

The large housing complex comprises more than 15,300 cooperative apartments spread across several high-rise buildings and townhouses.

It is home to approximately 50,000 people, making it one of the city's major residential communities.

The shooting led to a significant police deployment and an evacuation at the densely populated residential complex, as authorities responded to reports of an armed individual inside the building and worked to ensure the safety of residents.

--IANS

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