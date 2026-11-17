Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) Quad leaders are scheduled to meet in Manila on Tuesday, bringing together the United States, India, Japan and Australia for their first leaders' meeting of US President Donald Trump's current term.

The White House has scheduled the meeting for 6:30 p.m. at the Solaire Resort, following a greeting and photo opportunity 10 minutes earlier. The talks are due to begin at 4 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the meeting. "The fact that President Trump will be at ASEAN as well as at APEC, and that we'll have a Quad Leaders' Meeting as well," he said.

Albanese also said Australia wanted a reduction in international conflicts, citing the economic consequences of the war in Iran for countries across the region.

The White House schedule refers to the "Quad Leaders" meeting.

PM Modi's departure statement on Monday said he would attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit in Manila on November 17.

The statement said India's partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was central to its Act East Policy and identified trade, connectivity, maritime security and technology among their areas of cooperation.

The White House schedule does not specify an agenda for the Quad talks. Recent ministerial commitments, however, outline the grouping's continuing work on technology, critical minerals, maritime security and investment.

At their October 31 meeting in Atlanta, the four foreign ministers expressed their intention to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific.

The joint statement used the term "super intelligence", with a footnote explaining that it referred to artificial intelligence in Australia, India and Japan.

The ministers also welcomed a US commitment of $10 million for infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste.

They stressed the importance of protecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including the safe passage of commercial vessels and crews.

The statement announced a Quad Business Leaders' Forum and said the four countries' export credit agencies would meet in Tokyo on November 18. These were existing ministerial commitments, rather than announced outcomes of the Manila meeting.

After Manila, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. His Thursday programme includes bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by a trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The planned Manila gathering would be the first Quad leaders' meeting of this administration, according to a November 9 briefing by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The previous in-person Quad summit took place in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024, hosted by then-President Joe Biden. Its declaration envisaged India hosting the next leaders' summit in 2025 and affirmed: "The Quad is here to stay".

--IANS

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