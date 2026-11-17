Antalya (Turkey), Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has highlighted the critical role of big cat conservation in advancing climate change mitigation and strengthening ecosystem resilience at the High-Level Ministerial Side Event titled ‘Big Cats: Drivers of Climate Change Mitigation’.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey.

The event brought together ministers and country representatives from big cat range countries -- Nepal, Venezuela, Cambodia, Sri Lanka -- besides representatives of international conventions and organisations, such as the Ramsar Convention and UNCCD. The gathering saw the dignitaries and conservation experts deliberate on the contribution of big cat conservation and their habitats towards climate change mitigation, ecosystem resilience and sustainable development.

The discussions highlighted how conserving the world's seven major big cat species and their habitats can contribute to safeguarding carbon-rich ecosystems, strengthening ecosystem services, enhancing climate resilience and advancing global climate objectives.

A presentation was also shown by S.P. Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), on the status of big cats in range countries.

The participants appreciated India’s efforts made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in big cat conservation, especially the reintroduction of the cheetah.

Addressing the event, Minister Yadav highlighted the role of the IBCA, envisioned by PM Modi, in advancing global big cat conservation. Recognising the challenges facing wildlife recovery globally, he said that IBCA provides a platform for sharing India's successful conservation models, facilitating knowledge exchange, strengthening international cooperation and building capacities for the recovery of all seven big cat species across the world.

India's tiger conservation journey demonstrates how political commitment, strong institutions, sustained investment and community participation can transform wildlife conservation into an instrument of ecological security, climate resilience and sustainable development, he said.

The minister emphasised that big cat conservation provides a powerful pathway for protecting carbon-rich landscapes. He said while big cats may not directly sequester carbon, their conservation helps protect forests, grasslands, wetlands and mountain ecosystems that store carbon, prevent emissions from habitat degradation and strengthen climate resilience.

As umbrella species, big cats help mobilise the protection of entire ecosystems, benefiting thousands of other species and communities dependent on these landscapes. He stressed that wildlife conservation must be an integral component of nature-based climate action, complementing emission-reduction efforts while delivering biodiversity, ecosystem and livelihood benefits.

Highlighting India's tiger conservation initiatives as an example of nature-based solutions, Minister Yadav said the country's 58 tiger reserves, spanning approximately 85,000 sq. km, protect extensive forest ecosystems and their carbon stocks. These landscapes provide vital ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration, water purification, soil conservation and groundwater recharge.

Over 600 rivers originate or flow through these landscapes, underscoring the importance of tiger habitats as critical watersheds.

The Union Minister also emphasised that community participation, eco-development and sustainable livelihood initiatives have made tiger conservation inclusive and sustainable.

Underscoring India's success in tiger conservation, Minister Yadav attributed it to sustained political commitment, strong legislation and robust institutional mechanisms.

Project Tiger, supported by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the statutory body, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), has provided a strong governance framework.

India’s tiger population increased to 3,682 in 2022, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the world’s wild tigers.

This achievement has been supported by sustained Central and state budgetary allocations, dedicated frontline forest personnel, technology-enabled monitoring, scientific management and community stewardship.

He further highlighted that Project Tiger generates livelihood opportunities of approximately six million man-days annually, making tiger conservation an important driver of green employment and community livelihood security.

--IANS

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