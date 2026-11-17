Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Poonam Narula Goel has come out in support of her actor-husband Manish Goel amid his ongoing tiff with Qazi Touqeer in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Explaining why Manish reacts strongly whenever Qazi calls him ‘Professor’, Poonam took to Instagram and alleged that the latter has repeatedly mocked and age-shamed her husband. She went on to add that Manish's reactions stem from genuine hurt rather than an attempt to seek screen time.

She wrote: “I have been patient and stayed silent for over a month, but it's high time I put this out. I'll speak in detail after tomorrow's episode, but for now, I want people to understand why Manish reacts to the word 'Professor.' Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like 'Gyani Baba' and 'Professor.'”

Manish’s wife said that it initially started as a prank played by Qazi, which other housemates also joined in.

“Manish had no idea about it but still took it sportingly, joined them and even danced along, which wasn't telecasted. However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn't stop.”

“That is the real reason behind Manish's reaction to the word 'Professor.'”

Poonam said that her “husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight.”

“He doesn't care about screen time. If he did, he would have done things purely for footage, but he doesn't. He is emotional, sometimes dramatic, and speaks in strong words. He is a North Indian man born in the 70s. That is his personality,” Poonam wrote.

“Just because the younger generation may not relate to his way of speaking or reacting doesn't mean he is pretending. He is a genuinely nice family man, but he will react when someone constantly pokes him, age-shames him or makes inappropriate poop jokes around him. That is simply not his class.”

She added: “You may love Qazi, but don't be so blinded by that support that you ignore the other side. If Manish cared about elimination, he wouldn't have sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi.

In 2026, if people cannot accept a simple, genuinely nice 51-year-old man without expecting him to jump around, abuse others or play along with every kind of stupidity, then that's disappointing and immature.”

“Manish speaks this way in real life. He loves and takes pride in his language, Shudh Hindi. He is an actor, and we are proud of him. But sometimes, you need to look beyond edited footage and look into a person's eyes to understand when they are genuinely hurt and when they are acting. It's disappointing to see what people choose to endorse today. But we will always stand by each other as a family."

--IANS

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