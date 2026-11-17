Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) Former US Congressman Jim McDermott, a longtime advocate of closer ties with India who helped lead the Congressional India Caucus but opposed the bilateral civil nuclear agreement mainly due to his opposition to the then-ruling party, has died. He was 89.

McDermott died on Thursday night at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A Democrat and psychiatrist, he represented Washington state's Seattle-based 7th Congressional District for 14 terms, from 1989 to 2017. Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal succeeded him.

His engagement with India spanned efforts to lift nuclear-related sanctions, expressions of solidarity after terrorist attacks and legislation welcoming Indian leaders to Washington.

In April 2001, McDermott introduced legislation with Republican Congressman Ed Royce to remove sanctions imposed on India and Pakistan following their 1998 nuclear tests.

Five years later, on the day of the Mumbai train bombings, he addressed the House to express sympathy for then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Indian people.

"India is a great nation, and the noble spirit of its people will overcome today's heartbreak," he said on July 11, 2006.

He closed with the words: "India, we stand with you."

He served as Democratic co-chair from 2000 to 2002 and returned to the leadership in 2007. Joe Crowley was selected to succeed him in December 2010.

His support for the relationship did not translate into support for the civil nuclear agreement.

McDermott voted against the enabling legislation in July 2006 and against the legislation approving the nuclear cooperation agreement in September 2008. Both measures passed.

Explaining his position in the Congressional Record in July 2006, he said India should commit to ending production of fissile material for nuclear weapons.

"In the absence of an Indian commitment to end fissile material production, I cannot support moving forward at this time with this agreement," he said.

He nevertheless stressed that opponents of the agreement should not send the wrong message to Indian friends and that cooperation could continue in other fields.

In a January 2007 interview with India Abroad, he also characterised his vote as a protest against the Bush administration rather than against India.

McDermott subsequently sponsored a November 2009 resolution welcoming Manmohan Singh to the United States. Its text recognised the expanding relationship in security, trade, technology, science and health, alongside Indian Americans' contributions to the United States.

His links with Indian representatives continued after retirement.

Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora remembered him on X as a family friend and a "steadfast friend of India".

Jayapal recalled his support for communities facing hostility after the September 11 attacks. She said he helped organise a Seattle gathering against hate after she raised concerns about the backlash against Arabs, Muslims and South Asians.

"He was always willing to stand up with us -- even before it was popular -- for immigrant justice," she said.

Born in Chicago in 1936, McDermott served as a Navy psychiatrist before entering politics. During 16 years in Washington's legislature, he helped develop the state's Basic Health Plan, which provided coverage for people unable to afford insurance.

--IANS

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