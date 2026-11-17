Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Comedian Jeff Ross has shared a double reason to celebrate after revealing that he is cancer-free and his show about his cancer journey has earned a Grammy nomination.

Taking to Instagram, Ross in a video message expressed gratitude for the love and support he received from his family, friends and fans, saying that it was not just the fight but also the people standing by him that helped him through the challenging phase.

Comedian Jeff Ross was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in the fall of 2024 after going for his first routine colonoscopy at age 60, which he had no symptoms for.

In a video on Instagram, Ross said: “Life's so weird, right? The good, the bad, and the ugly. I'm sitting here waiting for my oncologist to tell me my scan results. And everyone's calling me because my show about having cancer and all this just got nominated for a Grammy award.”

He added: “So I am humbled, I am grateful. It's not just the fight that gets you through these challenges, it's the army. And I had the best family. I have the best family, friends, fans. Thank you for supporting this show on Netflix.”

“And what can I say? World beater energy, baby. Take a banana for the ride. Grammy nomination, all right. Whatever happens.”

For the caption, he wrote: “Today I beat the odds twice. Grammy nominated and cancer free. Turns out I’m harder to kill than I am to listen to.”

Jeffrey Ross is nicknamed the "Roastmaster General" for his insult comedy. His directorial debut, the 2006 documentary Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie, won the prize for Best Film at the Comedia film festival held at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

--IANS

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