Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of US carrier strike groups in the region to three amid continued tensions with Iran, a US official confirmed.

The carrier arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command on Sunday, according to US media outlets on Monday (local time). It joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington, which have been deployed in the region since April and August, respectively.

The US Navy's presence in the Arabian Sea now includes three aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, reports Xinhua news agency, citing US media reports.

The deployment comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled and US President Donald Trump is considering whether to resume large-scale military strikes against Iran.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, while tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, US Vice President J.D. Vance has said that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to become a "forever war", rejecting even a two-year American commitment while defending the President's decision to attack Iran's nuclear programme.

In an interview to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday (local time), Vance expressed confidence that Trump would end the conflict successfully. However, he did not set a specific withdrawal date in the remarks reported by Iran International.

"He is not going to let this become a forever war," Vance said. "We told the American people we would do no more forever wars."

Vance defended Trump's stated objective of destroying Iran's nuclear programme, which he described as a threat to the United States. But he rejected a prolonged military commitment.

"We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment," he said.

He criticised neoconservatives and others who wanted the United States to remain involved indefinitely, saying he trusted Trump to bring the conflict to an end.

--IANS

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