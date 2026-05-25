Shabir Ahluwalia on Rakshit proposing to Aparajita in 'Tum Dena Saath Mera'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) The audience will get to witness a turning point in the Star Plus drama "Tum Dena Saath Mera".

In one of the recent episodes, Rakshit (Played by Shabir Ahluwalia) was seen silently standing by Aparajita, supporting her through the difficult moments of her life without expecting anything in return.

What initially looked like just a concern now seems to be something more. In an unexpected twist, Rakshit finally confesses his feelings and proposes to Aparajita, leaving her completely stunned.

Spilling his excitement about this crucial moment in the show, actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who essays the role of Rakshit, shared, “Rakshit’s confession is not just about love, it’s about finally allowing himself to feel something he has been suppressing for a very long time. What moved me most while performing these scenes was the vulnerability behind his silence. He is a man who never says much, but when he chooses to love, he does it with his whole heart."

"I think audiences will see a completely different side of him now. This moment changes everything between Rakshit and Aparajita, and honestly, I feel this is the beginning of the most emotional chapter of their journey. Whether Aparajita accepts his love or not, one thing is certain: Rakshit will never be the same again after this confession," he went on to add.

Now, the question remains: will Aparajita accept Rakshit’s love, or will this confession change everything between them forever?

Backed by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited, the drama also features Sriti Jha as Aparajita.

Premiered on 20 April 2026, the show also stars Gaurav Wadhwa, Manoj Chandila, Nandini Thakur, Tanya Sharma, Nishigandha Wad, Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, and Sandeep Kapoor in supporting roles, along with others.

"Tum Dena Saath Mera" airs every day at 8:00 PM on Star Plus and anytime on JioHotstar!

--IANS

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