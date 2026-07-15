Producer Arun Viswa pens note of gratitude as Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveran' completes three years

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Well known producer Arun Viswa has now penned a note of gratitude to the audiences on the occasion of director Madonne Ashwin's superhit film, 'Maaveeran', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, completing three years.

Taking to his social media timelines, he published a note in which he said,

"July 14 will always be special for me, personally! First film as a producer, amma name la start panna company la produce panra first film (It was the first film I had made in a company that had been started with my mother's name) - so I had been very particular that it should be special, and we should do everything properly!"

He went on to say, "With the entire team's hard work and support, we delivered a 100% quality film! Now, three years after the release, it's overwhelming to see the love for our film getting bigger! You all are making it even more special!"

The producer said that seeing all the edits and all the designs that were being made by the fans, it really felt like the movie was releasing now.

"We made Maaveeran with so much passion and honesty; you all have made/are making it very, very special with your unconditional love! Thanks to our 'Maaveeran' SK, Madonne Ashwin and the entire team. Thank you for all the support and love. Special thanks to all the SK fans. #VeeramaeJeyam

#3YearsOfMaaveeran."

For the unaware, actor Sivakarthikeyan played a superhero in the film, which also featured actress Adithi Shankar, the daughter of ace director Shankar, as the female lead.

The film had Sivakarthikeyan playing a cartoonist, making a living by drawing strips of cartoons based on a superhero character called 'Maaveeran'. Eventually, he turns into the superhero character that he draws after an accident and questions irregularities in the construction of buildings built by the government for the sake of those in the slums.

The film, which released on July 14, 2023, took a strong opening and emerged a winner at the box office.

--IANS

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