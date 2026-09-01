Preity Zinta resumes workout after suffering a shoulder injury during 'Vibe' shoot

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is back to her workout routine after suffering a shoulder injury during the shoot of her forthcoming project 'Vibe'.

She revealed that it had been extremely challenging for her to not be able to exercise due to her injury. However, now she is slowly getting back on track.

The 'Veer-Zaraa' actress wrote, "For someone who has worked out most of my life, it’s been very demoralising to not be able to go to the gym or workout because of a recent shoulder injury. During the shooting of my new film - Vibe, I injured my shoulder, and since then it has been an uphill task to even move my arm & mobilise my shoulder. Today after a long day at work, I finally managed to put weight on my shoulder & stretch (sic)."

Preity stressed that health is one's biggest asset and the key is to be consistent.

"Even though my form is not perfect, it feels great to get started again. If any one of you is feeling down cuz your body is struggling with an injury or there is a loss of motivation…. Remember, it’s all about being consistent and all you need is Baby steps ! One day at a time, and soon you will be back to being fit and strong cuz true wealth is not about the money you make, but how healthy you are because health is wealth folks so don’t give up, stay positive and stay strong. Love you all Ting !," she went on to add.

Talking about 'Vibe', it has been written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, who will also be a part of the core cast, along with Sparsh Shrivastava.

Backed by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, 'Vibe' is expected to be out on September 18 this year.

--IANS

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