Preity Zinta embraces her princess era as she dresses up as Belle for Halloween

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta embraced her princess era as she dressed up as Belle from the popular Disney film ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to celebrate Halloween with her family.

The actress shared a series of pictures from the celebrations on social media, offering a glimpse into her family time with husband Gene Goodenough and their children. Alongside the pictures, Preity penned a heartfelt note, revealing how Halloween had become a special occasion for her, thanks to her little princess's love for princesses.

“Never thought I would look forward to trick or treating in the neighbourhood and love everything about Halloween & of course dressing up as Belle. It's so special & a bit dramatic to have a little princess that loves princesses!” she wrote.

Describing this year's celebrations as a “Goodenough Halloween," the ‘Soldier’ actress shared that the family stepped out in costumes and enjoyed trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood.

“We had a ‘Goodenough Halloween’ this year with Big Belle & baby Belle & The King & his Knight ….. as we walked our neighbourhood and trick or treated with super excited little ones running around in all sorts of costumes Ting!” she added.

Preity, who has largely kept her children's lives away from the public eye, often shares glimpses of her family moments on social media.

The carousel of pictures featured Preity striking adorable poses with her husband and children. The actress was dressed as Belle, while her daughter complemented her look as Baby Belle. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, was dressed as The King, while their son completed the family-themed Halloween look as a knight.

Preity Zinta lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their twins, Jai and Gia.

On the professional front, the actress is widely known for her stint in films such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai,' ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,' 'Veer-Zaara,' and ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’.

--IANS

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