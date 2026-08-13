Preity Mukhundan tells Ashok Selvan: I am eternally grateful to you!

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Preity Mukhundhan, who plays the female lead opposite actor Ashok Selvan in director R Kaarthikeyan's upcoming film titled 'Anbil Avan', has now told him that she was "eternally grateful" to him for giving her the amount of space that she had now got in the film.

Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film, Preity Mukhundan said, "This team is more than a team. They are family. Everyone in this team is very close to my heart. When you watch the film, all of you will like it. You will see how much heart and passion has gone into this film. I am genuinely feeling emotional."

The actress, who thanked actor Ashok Selvan, said, "Ashok, I don't know how to thank you. Of all the mainstream male actors, Ashok is one person I can confidently say who will, without any insecurity, give space to his female co-stars. It is an amazing, amazing quality. Thank you. I am eternally grateful to you for giving me the space you have given me in this film."

The actress also thanked director R Kaarthikeyan for helping her pull of the challenging role. She said, "Karthik sir, they told me that you were the one who vouched for me when I did the audition. I don't know why but throughout this film, you have helped me, taught me the nuances of this character, worked with me and extracted it from me. Thank you so much. This is a character that you have beautifully written. As you said, this character will connect with a lot of women and girls."

The film, which has been produced by K.Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam, has music by Govind Vasantha.

The film has cinematography by Gowtham Rajendran and editing by Selva RK. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Peter Hein and art direction is by Manikandan Srinivasan. While the story of the film has been penned by Vignesh Raja, its screenplay have been jointly penned by Vignesh Raja, R Kaarthikeyan and Ashok Selvan.

--IANS

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