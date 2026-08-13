'Hardik Pandya is my idol': APL's top wicket-taker credits Indian all-rounder for success

Guwahati, Aug 13 (IANS) Dibrugarh Warriors all-rounder Doikho Das has credited India star Hardik Pandya as his idol, saying he is trying to model his game on the dynamic all-rounder’s aggressive approach as he continues to make his mark in the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) 2026.

Das has been one of the standout performers for the Warriors, who sit at the top of the points table with five wins from six matches and 10 points.

The seamer has claimed 13 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.80, including an impressive 4/33 against Charaideo Sunrisers. He believes his admiration for Pandya has influenced the way he approaches bowling, particularly his use of the short ball.

“Hardik Pandya is my idol. I like the way he plays his cricket, and I try to learn from his style. I focus on hitting the deck hard and bowling aggressively, especially with the short ball,” Das said.

“The short ball is my stock delivery. It has brought me success, and with the pitches offering assistance, I am leaning into that strength,” he added.

While Das has so far made his biggest impact with the ball, he considers himself an all-rounder and is waiting for an opportunity to contribute with the bat.

“I haven’t had the chance to bat yet, but I’m ready to make an impact whenever the opportunity arises. I want to contribute in both departments whenever my team needs me,” he said.

The 13-wicket haul has made Das one of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers, but the youngster believes keeping things simple has been the key to his success.

“My mindset is clear. I don’t focus on the batter; I only focus on hitting my areas and sticking to the plan. That helps me stay disciplined and not get distracted,” he reckoned.

Despite his individual numbers, Das insists the team’s success remains his priority.

“Personal performances don’t matter as much if the team doesn’t win. I’m not satisfied yet because I want to keep improving to help the team move forward,” he said.

--IANS

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