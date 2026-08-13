Pawan Singh salutes Amrapali Dubey's decision to adopt a child

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has expressed his support for actress Amrapali Dubey's decision to adopt a child.

Amrapali Dubey left everyone shocked as she expressed her desire to embrace motherhood before marriage during her appearance on the reality show 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'.

Now, Pawan Singh has taken to his Instagram Stories and said that he salutes the beautiful decision taken by Amrapali. However, he also went on to point out that adoption is not simply about accepting a child, but about embracing an entire life.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Pandit ji, Adoption is not just about accepting a child… It is about embracing an entire life. Salute to your beautiful decision! (red heart emoji) (sic)”.

During a recent episode of 'Bhojpuri Bawaal', Amrapali had revealed that she wishes to adopt a daughter before getting married. The 39-year-old actress stated that being a mother is her lifelong dream.

As she was interacting with co-star and friend Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, Amrapali was heard saying that she has been thinking about adoption for years and has finally made up her mind now.

Amrapali said, "I have thought about it a lot and have decided that I want to adopt a daughter."

As Nirahua asked her what made her finally take this decision, Amrapali shared that whenever she spends time with her cousin's children, her maternal instincts kick it.

"This isn't something I thought of overnight. I've wanted this for a very long time. Ever since I was young, whenever I saw children, I wanted to pick them up and shower them with love. Whenever I see my cousins' children or spend time around them, I instinctively feel like taking care of them. I can change diapers. I can do everything," she explained.

The actress also called motherhood a non-negotiable for her.

"Everything else in my life is negotiable, but this isn't. This is something I definitely want. I want motherhood in my life. I want a child. I'm completely ready," she stated.

--IANS

pm/