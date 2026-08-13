‘Dill Mill Gayye’ stars Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand, Dr Sapna aka Muskaan Mihani reunite

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ stars Ohanna Shivanand, formerly known as Shilpa Anand, and Muskaan Mihani reunited on Thursday, bringing back memories of the popular medical drama.

Muskaan shared a video with Ohanna on her social media account, along with a heartfelt caption that summed up their enduring bond: “Some people leave your life for years, yet the moment you meet again, it feels like you were never apart @ohanna_shivanand”

The reunion comes nearly two decades after the actresses were part of ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, which premiered in 2007.

The show, for the uninitiated, followed the personal and professional lives of young doctors and interns at Sanjeevani Hospital.

The show featured a large ensemble cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Mohnish Behl, Sunaina Gulia, Muskaan Mihani, Pankit Thakker, Sonia Singh and Ayaz Khan, among others.

Ohanna, who was then known as Shilpa Anand, played Dr Riddhima Gupta, one of the central characters of the show. Her pairing with Karan Singh Grover’s Dr Armaan Malik became one of the most popular television romances of that era.

Shilpa eventually exited the show in 2008 and was later replaced as Riddhima by Sukirti Kandpal, followed by Jennifer Winget.

It was here when Karan and Jennifer fell in love and eventually got married, just to seperate a few years later.

Muskaan Mihani played Dr Sapna Shah in ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, while the character of Dr Muskaan Chadda was portrayed by Drashti Dhami.

The songs of the show, including the title track, Jaane Kahaan Dill Mill Gaye, and another romantic track, Aasmaani Rang Ho went on to go viral amongst youngsters even before social media existed and ‘going viral’ was even known.

–IANS

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