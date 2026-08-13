Air India begins rigorous drug screening for all group pilots after Phuket air turbulence

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Air India has begun conducting mandatory screening of all pilots across the group for substances or medications prohibited under aviation regulations as part of a measure aimed at reinforcing safety standards and public confidence, as per sources on Thursday.

The letter addressed to pilots, seen by IANS, said that the testing programme begins on August 13 and covers all group pilots.

The Tata Group-owned carrier said Air India has historically built its reputation on the professionalism, skill and commitment to safety demonstrated by its pilots and other employees and stressed that maintaining public trust remains a top priority.

"Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment," the airline said in the communication.

Air India noted that it already complies with all requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which it said are broadly aligned with practices followed in major aviation markets, including Europe and the United States.

However, the airline said it had decided to go beyond existing regulatory requirements.

"Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the communication said.

The testing will be mandatory and will be conducted alongside training sessions at the Gurugram Academy, after flights at Flight Briefing Centres and Air India offices or at designated locations across pilots' operating bases, the airline said.

Describing the initiative as a step beyond regulatory compliance, Air India said the measure reflects its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and professionalism while providing reassurance to passengers, stakeholders and the wider community.

The airline also advised pilots to contact their chief pilot or base manager for any clarification regarding the screening programme.

The airline made this decision because the pilot in command of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi that experienced a sudden loss of altitude last week was taking medication for sleep difficulty.

--IANS

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