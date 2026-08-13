BJP chief Nitin Nabin hoists Tricolour at Delhi residence, urges others to join campaign

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at the terrace of his Delhi residence, as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the Independence Day.

The BJP Chief also took a selfie with the national flag and called upon the countrymen to join the campaign, to express their respect and pride towards the Tricolour.

Nabin, while taking to his official X account said, "On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, today at my residence, I hoisted the Tricolour and remembered our shared resolve towards the nation and immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle."

He also urged the countrymen to become part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the Tricolor at their homes, thereby participating in this glorious campaign.

The BJP President also appealed to the countrymen to click pictures with the Tricolour and share them on social media under the hashtag #HarGharTiranga, and to make this a movement of public participation, so that every house gets coloured in the hues of the Tricolour.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tricolour at his residence, strengthening the spirit of patriotism and pride among the citizens.

"This campaign, launched under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the Tricolour and empowering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," Union Minister Shah said on X.

Several other Union Ministers are also participating in events under the campaign.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off a Tiranga Rally on Thursday, as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist it to mark India's Independence Day.

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, this year's campaign has a special focus on commemorating 150 years of the 'Vande Mataram'.

--IANS

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