August 13, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

BJP chief Nitin Nabin hoists Tricolour at Delhi residence, urges others to join campaign

BJP chief Nitin Nabin hoists Tricolour at Delhi residence, urges others to join campaign

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at the terrace of his Delhi residence, as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the Independence Day.

The BJP Chief also took a selfie with the national flag and called upon the countrymen to join the campaign, to express their respect and pride towards the Tricolour.

Nabin, while taking to his official X account said, "On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, today at my residence, I hoisted the Tricolour and remembered our shared resolve towards the nation and immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle."

He also urged the countrymen to become part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the Tricolor at their homes, thereby participating in this glorious campaign.

The BJP President also appealed to the countrymen to click pictures with the Tricolour and share them on social media under the hashtag #HarGharTiranga, and to make this a movement of public participation, so that every house gets coloured in the hues of the Tricolour.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the Tricolour at his residence, strengthening the spirit of patriotism and pride among the citizens.

"This campaign, launched under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the Tricolour and empowering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," Union Minister Shah said on X.

Several other Union Ministers are also participating in events under the campaign.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off a Tiranga Rally on Thursday, as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist it to mark India's Independence Day.

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, this year's campaign has a special focus on commemorating 150 years of the 'Vande Mataram'.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

NITI Aayog highlights 4 key sectors to position India as global manufacturing hub

NITI Aayog highlights 4 key sectors to position India as global manufacturing hub

MoS Singh’s visit to Cote d’Ivoire part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

MoS Singh’s visit to Cote d’Ivoire part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

Pakistan's debt swells 75 pc in four years: Report

Pakistan's debt swells 75 pc to Rs 83.6 trillion in four years

Tanvi Khanna, Suraj Chand in semifinals of HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour event in Kolkata. Photo credit: SRFI

Tanvi, Suraj bow out in semis of Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Kolkata

Bangladesh should consider vetting Pakistan-assembled MG vehicles on safety, quality parameters: Report

Bangladesh should consider vetting Pakistan-assembled MG vehicles on safety, quality parameters: Report

Subhash Ghai on casting challenge for ‘Taal’: I had to destroy Aishwarya Rai’s image

Subhash Ghai on casting challenge for ‘Taal’: I had to destroy Aishwarya Rai’s image

India’s total goods and services exports post 13.3 pc growth to cross $80 billion in July

India’s total goods and services exports post 13.3 pc growth to cross $80 billion in July

‘Ball goes soft after 25–30 overs’: Morne Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

‘Ball goes soft after 25–30 overs’: Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

PM Modi has brought strong national-interest focus to India's foreign policy: Scott Morrison

PM Modi has brought strong national-interest focus to India's foreign policy: Scott Morrison

‘Dill Mill Gayye’ stars Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand, Dr Sapna aka Muskaan Mihani reunite

‘Dill Mill Gayye’ stars Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand, Dr Sapna aka Muskaan Mihani reunite