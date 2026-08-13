August 13, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

Erica Fernandes on ‘108 Base Hospital – Uri’: ‘The strength of the women in the story connected me to it’

Erica Fernandes on ‘108 Base Hospital – Uri’: ‘The strength of the women in the story connected me to it’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Television actress Erica Fernandes is set to portray a doctor in the upcoming military-medical show “108 Base Hospital – Uri.”

Talking about what drew her to the project, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress told IANS that it was the strength and independence of the women in the story that immediately connected with her. Erica also opened up about the preparation that went into playing a medical professional. She revealed that she conducted extensive research to understand the working style, body language, and mannerisms of doctors and emergency medical professionals.

The actress shared, “108 is a military-medical-based show. What connected me to it was the strength of the women in the story. We are portraying independent and strong women, and I feel today’s generation can relate to these characters because women are becoming increasingly independent and confident.”

Speaking about her preparation for the role, the ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actress revealed that she undertook extensive medical research to understand the mannerisms, body language and working style of doctors and emergency medical professionals. She shared that she spent nearly a month watching medical shows and videos, while also studying medical procedures and treatments to bring authenticity to her character.

“I did a lot of research. In fact, everyone on our set calls me “Dr. Fernandes” because I became so involved in the character. For about a month, I watched several medical shows and videos, studied the body language of doctors and surgeons, and watched videos related to medical procedures and treatments. I hope that research is visible on screen.”

The show stars Erica Fernandes as Dr. Major Naina, Gashmeer Mahajani as Dr. Major Aniruddh, Nikkhil Khurana as Major Sameer Dixit, Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr. Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr. Col Suryakant Thakur, and Smita Bansal as Lt. Col. Principal Matron Kavita Jha.

'108 Base Hospital – Uri' will premiere on 15th August during Independence Day. It will air Saturday-Sunday on COLORS and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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