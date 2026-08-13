August 13, 2026 5:22 PM हिंदी

Nikhil Khurana on how he approached his character for '108 Base Hospital': Stay honest to the text

Nikhil Khurana on how he approached his character for '108 Base Hospital': Stay honest to the text

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Nikhil Khurana, who will be seen as Major Sameer Dixit in Colors TV's forthcoming series '108 Base Hospital – Uri', opened up about how he kept his character human, instead of making it larger than life during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He shared that if one stays true to the text written in the script, it becomes easy to understand the character.

He was asked, "While working in a Uri-inspired backdrop, instead of making your character a larger-than-life hero, what approach did you follow to keep him human? And how does your character handle pressure?"

Nikhil told IANS, "All I can say is that I follow the text. If you follow what is written in the script, then the character comes into your grasp."

He further went on to explain, "If you have kept him human in the text, then he will be seen as a human on screen. If you make him larger-than-life in the script, then he will appear like a larger-than-life character on screen as well. You just have to be honest with the text in the script."

Nikhil stated that at times, actors try to push a little more in order to showcase their ambition.

"That is the process. Just be honest to the lines, understand the situation and play the situation. Don't be greedy. Don't put your actor's ambition in the middle. Just be honest to those lines. Many times, actors try to push a little more because they want to show their ambition. I was just trying to put it diplomatically. But yes, that's what happens. Our set wasn't like that. We were working in brotherhood. You do great, I do great; I do great, you do great. So, it was really fun," he concluded.

Produced by the Epic Company, in collaboration with A-Game Entertainment, '108 Base Hospital – Uri' will also see Erica Fernandes as Dr. Major Naina, Gashmeer Mahajani as Dr. Major Aniruddh, Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr. Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr. COl Suryakant Thakur and Smita Bansal as Lt COl principal Matron Kavita Jha.

'108 Base Hospital – Uri' is scheduled to premiere this Independence Day, on 15th August. The show will air Saturday-Sunday at 8:00 PM on COLORS and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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