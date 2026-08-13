‘Musafir Café’ actress Vedika Pinto reveals how working with Anurag Kashyap taught her to accept herself

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Vedika Pinto, who worked with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the film “Nishaanchi,” has opened up about the valuable lessons she learned during the experience.

Vedika shared that working with Kashyap taught her important lessons about life and helped her develop a better understanding of herself. Speaking exclusively to IANS, she revealed that one of the biggest takeaways from her journey was learning to accept herself.

Vedika also spoke about the role of networking in the film industry. Recalling how she eventually got the opportunity to meet Kashyap, she said she had wanted to meet the filmmaker for a long time. Her agent eventually arranged the meeting, during which Kashyap noticed something in her that led to her being considered for “Nishaanchi.”

The actress shared, “Working with Anurag sir taught me about life as much as it taught me about acting. It is difficult to explain in words, but because of Nishaanchi and Anurag sir, I learned to accept myself, and that has been one of the biggest lessons of my journey.”

When asked about the importance of networking in the film industry, Vedika agreed that building professional connections can play a significant role in finding opportunities. “It depends on what you mean by networking. I wanted to meet Anurag Kashyap for a long time, and my agent finally arranged that meeting. During that interaction, he saw something in me that eventually led to Nishaanchi. If that meeting had never happened, I might not have got the film. So, networking is important because people need to know you before they can consider you for a role.”

"Nishaanchi" was directed by Anurag Kashyap, who co-wrote the film with Ranjan Chandel and Omjit Sahu. The film featured Aaishvary Thackeray in dual roles, while Vedika, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh appeared in pivotal roles. Vedika Pinto, along with the rest of the cast, also reprised her role in “Nishaanchi Part 2.”

--IANS

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