Preeti Jhangiani reflects on her Paris trip, calls it a ‘rare and rewarding experience’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Preeti Jhangiani has opened up about her memorable Paris trip with husband Parvinn Dabas.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she described it as one of those rare journeys that offered equal fulfilment on both professional and personal fronts. Reflecting on the experience, Preeti shared how the trip became a meaningful blend of work commitments, new experiences, and cherished moments.

The ‘Mohabbatein’ actress shared, “This trip was incredibly special because it gave us the opportunity to combine business with pleasure. From attending important meetings during Cannes Lions, networking with global leaders and representing the Pro Panja League at international forums, to exploring possibilities for stronger collaborations between India and France in sports, it was professionally very fulfilling.”

Speaking about their favourite moments in Paris, the actress said, “Then we went to the Eiffel Tower almost every evening of our trip, just to sit on the grass, sometimes enjoy a meal, watch the incredible street performances, soak in the atmosphere, see the sun go down and then witness the Eiffel Tower light up with its beautiful glittering lights. Those simple evenings became some of the most magical moments of our journey.”

Preeti also recalled one of the city’s most iconic culinary experiences. “We also visited the world-famous Carette Café, which is known for what many call the world’s best hot chocolate. Their freshly made cream served with strawberries and the amazing desserts were absolutely unforgettable. It was one of those experiences that truly captured the charm of Paris.”

Summing up the journey, the ‘LOC: Kargil’ actress added, “We came back with wonderful memories, meaningful conversations and exciting opportunities for the future. It was one of those rare trips that was equally rewarding professionally and personally, and we’ll cherish these moments for a long time.”

Professionally, Preeti Jhangiani is known for her work in popular Telugu and Hindi films, including “Thammudu,” “Narasimha Naidu,” “Awara Paagal Deewana,” “LOC: Kargil," and “Aan: Men at Work.”

--IANS

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