Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its Gulf partners' security during a telephone call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"The Secretary condemned Iran's attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners," the State Department said in a readout on Monday (local time).

The ministers also reaffirmed their countries' strategic partnership, citing Bahrain's designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, known as C-SIPA.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed Iranian drones in the kingdom's airspace. It described the incident as coming two days after another attack involving two drones.

The ministry condemned the attacks as violations of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also rejected the use of Bahraini territory as an arena for settling disputes and said Iran bore responsibility for the attacks and their consequences.

The US Central Command separately said on November 13 that American forces had intercepted two drones launched towards Bahrain by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain, and both were shot down by US forces. There were no injuries or damage," the command said.

On November 14, CENTCOM said Gulf partners had shipped more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil through the strait with US protection. The announcement did not specify the period covered by that total.

The command had said on November 11 that its forces were working to keep the waterway open to commercial shipping while enforcing the US naval blockade against Iran.

Rubio is accompanying President Donald Trump on a visit to the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19.

Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and US Naval Forces Central Command. Washington designated the kingdom a Major Non-NATO Ally in 2002.

--IANS

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