Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) A US federal court has struck down a rule imposing fixed admission periods and additional extension procedures on international students and exchange visitors, a decision welcomed by an Indian diaspora organisation as protection for academic opportunities and American research.

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Monday (local time) vacated the Department of Homeland Security rule, finding it arbitrary and capricious and otherwise contrary to law.

The ruling preserves the existing "duration of status" framework unless it is stayed or reversed. It is a final district court decision on the merits, following a September order that temporarily blocked the rule from taking effect.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) welcomed the judgment and urged federal agencies to provide clear guidance to universities, students and other affected stakeholders.

"Once again, the Court has come to the rescue of international students -- and, in doing so, has helped protect the future of American science, technology, research, and innovation," FIIDS President Khanderao Kand said in a statement.

The rule would have limited admission to the programme end date recorded in a student's immigration documentation, subject to a maximum of four years. Students and exchange visitors needing more time would have had to apply for extensions.

It also restricted changes in educational objectives, transfers between institutions and additional programmes of study.

The court found that DHS had not adequately considered existing monitoring and enforcement mechanisms as a less burdensome alternative. These include the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, known as SEVIS.

It also found that restrictions on academic mobility exceeded the department's statutory authority. The judgment addressed the implications for legitimate educational pursuits, including lengthy doctoral research, joint degrees and changes in academic concentration.

"The Court rightly recognised that the restrictive rule could undermine legitimate academic journeys, including doctoral research, joint degrees, changes in academic concentration, and other educational opportunities," said FIIDS's Neeraj Bhatia, an immigration lawyer and expert.

Kand said international students' contributions extended beyond the classroom.

"International students are not merely pursuing degrees in America; they are contributing to its universities, laboratories, research institutions, startups, industries, and technological leadership. Their contributions strengthen America's global competitiveness and help drive its scientific and economic progress," he said.

FIIDS described stability for international students as important to the country's ability to attract talent and sustain scientific and technological leadership.

"This decision brings tremendous relief to thousands of international students, researchers, scholars, and their families who have been living with uncertainty about their academic futures," Kand said.

FIIDS called on DHS and US Citizenship and Immigration Services to align their policies and implementation with the judgment.

The government may appeal the final judgment. It had already appealed the earlier preliminary injunction, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, one of the plaintiffs.

--IANS

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