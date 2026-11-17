Tehran, Nov 17 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Army has said another "violating" oil tanker caught fire earlier in the day after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Having turned off its navigation systems, the oil tanker was crossing the "unauthorised" route east of the waterway in disregard of Iran's regulations, it said in a statement on the Army's website on Monday (local time).

The navy stressed that all vessels are required to transit only through "authorised" routes in the strait and comply with the regulations announced by the Iranian armed forces.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, Iranian provincial authorities on Monday night denied reports of air defence activity earlier in the day in the country's central province of Isfahan, as the Iranian Army announced that a fourth tanker caught fire.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported Monday night that air defence in Isfahan became activated, but did not clarify the cause.

The state-run IRIB news agency, however, later quoted Isfahan's Deputy Governor for Security Affairs Akbar Salehi as saying that no hostile aircraft had been detected in the province's airspace.

He added, "Matters concerning air defence and the activities of the armed forces stationed in the province are proceeding in accordance with usual plans and ongoing procedures."

In a separate statement, the Army said its air defence force intercepted an MQ-1 Predator drone within the preceding hours over the Strait of Hormuz.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also said Monday that an MQM-170 Outlaw drone belonging to the US Army was landed unharmed by its forces earlier in the day.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was the fourth MQM-170 Outlaw drone to have been landed safely by the navy's electronic warfare and drone units, and the eighth one to have been captured intact by the IRGC's air defence within the Strait of Hormuz region, the navy said in a statement.

--IANS

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