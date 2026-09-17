Helping Divyangs visualise self-reliance is PM Modi’s big contribution: Padma Shri Kanubhai Tailor

Surat, Sep 17 (IANS) Padma Shri and noted social worker Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor on Thursday greeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and credited him for instilling a new sense of belief and confidence among the specially-abled people towards achieving their own livelihood and also self-reliance.

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long life, the 72-year-old Kanubhai Tailor described him as a 'Krishna avatar.'

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, the government and society have significantly changed their attitude towards disabled people, with the focus now shifting towards making them self-reliant rather than merely providing them with assistance.

Kanubhai Tailor, speaking to IANS, said that before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, most government and social assistance for disabled people was limited to food or financial aid. Prime Minister Modi changed this approach and emphasised making disabled people self-reliant through skills and employment.

Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai said the idea should not be merely to give a disabled person a 'rotla' (bread), but to teach them how to make roti or bhakri (bread) so that they can earn a livelihood and support themselves and their families. He said this approach has boosted the self-confidence of disabled people and strengthened their dignity and respect in society.

He said that in the past, a disabled child was often considered helpless or a burden on the family. Today, disabled people who earn through jobs or self-employment are contributing to their families' financial responsibilities. He cited this as an example of the change in self-respect among disabled people.

He explained that the construction of an old-age home for disabled people in Bharuch, inaugurated on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, is in its final stages, with around five per cent of the work remaining. Approximately Rs 28 crore has been spent on the project so far.

He expressed hope that the old-age home would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its foundation stone was laid by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

His aim is to create a centre where disabled elderly people can live with dignity and have access to essential facilities. The government is also conducting programmes to assist disabled elderly people who lack adequate food and care. There are plans to provide government assistance to approximately 200 disabled people.

Kanubhai Tailor stated that on the Prime Minister's birthday, his organisation will provide wheelchairs to 76 disabled people. His school also provides meals to children, while several social events are being organised to mark the Prime Minister's birthday.

He said disabled people should be freed from the predicament of begging on footpaths or living at railway stations and should instead be given opportunities to live a life of dignity and self-reliance.

Kanubhai described the Prime Minister's policies as an effort in this direction.

Expressing his personal feelings for the Prime Minister, Kanubhai Tailor said that although he has no political connection, in his 72 years of life, he has never seen a person as dedicated as PM Narendra Modi. He prayed to God that the Prime Minister would live a long life and continue serving the nation for many years.

Kanubhai said that it is also society's responsibility to promote a mindset that fosters respect and self-confidence among disabled people. Referring to the Prime Minister's long public life, from Chief Minister of Gujarat to Prime Minister of the country, he said that the shift in policy thinking in the field of disability welfare is particularly important to him.

He emphasised that efforts should continue to make disabled individuals capable and respected members of society rather than treating them as objects of pity.

--IANS

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