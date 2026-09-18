All-round Yashbardhan Chauhan shines as India U-19 beat Australia U-19 by seven runs

Rajkot, Sep 18 (IANS) All-rounder Yashbardhan Chauhan produced a fine all-round display as India Under-19 edged past Australia Under-19 by seven runs in a rain-curtailed first Youth ODI here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Friday.

In a match reduced to 20 overs a side due to rain, India U-19 posted a strong total of 182/6 after being sent into bat. Chauhan led the scoring with 54 off 34 balls, laced with five boundaries and two sixes. The match also featured Anvay Dravid and Aryaveer Sehwag, the sons of legendary India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.

Opening the batting in his father's trademark aggressive style and in front of him at the stadium, batting all-rounder Aaryavir set the early tempo with 28 off 26 balls, including hitting five fours. Later in the innings, wicketkeeper-batter Anvay turned aggressor by smashing a 18-ball 38 at an explosive strike rate of 211.11, hitting two fours and three sixes.

Dravid and Chauhan joined forces for a crucial 69-run fifth-wicket stand, which pulled India out of trouble after being at 88/4 in the 12th over. Off-spinner Eli Brain was the stand-out bowler for Australia, returning with figures of 2-29 in his four overs.

Chasing 183, Australia U-19 put up a spirited fight, powered by solid contributions from their top order. Captain Jack Czosnek kept the visitors in the hunt with a blistering 55 off 27 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes.

With Australia needing 24 off 11 deliveries, Czosnek smashed three consecutive boundaries, including reaching his half-century off 25 balls on the second one, before falling on the very next ball.

With 11 runs needed off the final over, right-arm pacer Mohit Ulva held his nerve by conceding just three runs to seal a tense victory for India. Chauhan backed up his half-century with the ball, taking 2-28 as his off-spin removed key Australian scorers Neel Patel (45 off 21 balls) and Hayden Barbulovic (40 off 24 deliveries).

Brief Scores: India Under-19s 182/6 (Yashbardhan Chauhan 54, Anvay Dravid 38; Eli Brain 2-29) beat Australia Under-19s 175/7 (Jack Czosnek 55, Neel Patel 45; Yashbardhan Chauhan 2-28) by seven runs

--IANS

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