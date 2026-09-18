India's IT software exports rise 9.5 pc to cross $239 bn in 2025-26

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) India's total IT software export services, including services delivered by foreign affiliates of Indian companies, increased by 9.5 per cent during financial year 2025-26, compared with the previous financial year, to touch the $239.3 billion mark, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

India's exports of software services, excluding their sales through overseas commercial presence, increased by 8.2 per cent year-on-year during the financial year 2025-26 to $221.4 billion, the RBI said.

Computer services continued to account for more than two-thirds of India's total software services exports during the year; BPO services remained the dominant component of IT enabled services (ITES) exports, the RBI statement said.

Among BPO services finance and accounting services, auditing and bookkeeping and tax consulting services was the dominant streams.

Private limited companies dominated 2025–26 software exports with 9.3 per cent growth.

The United States of America remained the major software exports destination with a share of 54.1 per cent, followed by European countries (31.8 per cent) where the UK had a major share of 15.4 per cent.

The US dollar was the principal invoicing currency for India's software exports accounting for as much as 72.6 per cent share of total transactions.

It was followed the Euro with a 9.6 per cent share, the Rupee came next with a 6.3 per cent share, closely followed by Great Britain's Pound Sterling at six per cent of the total currency share.

Software services exports were primarily delivered through off-site mode which constitute a 91.7 per cent share, the data shows.

For 2025-26 round of the survey, 7,569 software export companies were contacted, of which 2,363 companies, including most of the large companies, responded.

The participating companies together accounted around 89 per cent of total estimated software services exports

The survey collects details on India's exports of software services (computer services and ITES/business process outsourcing (BPO) services) as per type of activity, on-site or off-site nature of services, country of destination and modes of supply.

--IANS

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