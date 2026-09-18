Fermin Lopez returns as World Champions Spain announce squad for Nations League

Madrid, Sep 18 (IANS) Fresh from their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph, Spain will return to international action with a 26-member squad for the opening fixtures of the UEFA Nations League, with Fermin Lopez and Dean Huijsen among the notable inclusions.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has retained several key members of the squad that helped Spain lift the World Cup while also making changes as the team begins its new international cycle.

Fermin makes his return to the national team after missing the World Cup due to injury. The Barcelona midfielder has started the domestic season in impressive form and has been rewarded with a recall. His return comes as Gavi misses out on the latest squad.

There is also a first call-up for goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who has been included after Joan Garcia was ruled out with a knee injury. Martinez joins Unai Simon and David Raya as Spain’s three goalkeeping options for the upcoming international window.

Huijsen is another major inclusion in De la Fuente’s squad. The young defender has continued to make progress at the highest level and will provide additional options in the Spanish backline. He joins an experienced defensive group featuring Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Pedro Porro.

Spain have also retained attacking full-backs Alejandro Grimaldo and Marc Cucurella, while the midfield includes Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Fermin and Alex Baena.

The forward line features captain Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, along with Roberto Fernandez and Victor Munoz.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Josep Martinez

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Dean Huijsen

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Roberto Fernandez, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

--IANS

sds/