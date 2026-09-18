EAM Jaishankar and visiting Nepal Finance Minister discuss strengthening overall cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, in New Delhi and offered his condolences on the destruction of lives and property in the recent flash floods.

“Glad to meet Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle of Nepal today in Delhi.Offered my deep condolences on the destruction of lives and property in the recent flash floods.Discussed ways to strengthen our overall cooperation, especially in economic, energy and connectivity domains. Neighbourhood First,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

On Thursday, Wagle held an official bilateral meeting with the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

The two ministers discussed a wide-ranging set of issues related to development cooperation and areas of mutual interest between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the Embassy of Nepal in India, the discussions placed particular emphasis on post-flood reconstruction, trade and investment, along with cooperation in the energy sector and improving connectivity between Nepal and India.

The meeting also covered other areas of mutual interest aimed at strengthening and broadening the longstanding economic partnership between the two countries.

"Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Finance Minister of Nepal, had an official bilateral meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, in New Delhi today," the Embassy said on X.

"The two ministers had a comprehensive discussion on a wide-ranging set of issues related to development cooperation, with a focus on post-flood reconstruction, trade, investment, energy, connectivity as well as other areas of mutual interest to strengthen and broaden longstanding economic partnership between Nepal and India," it added.

Both sides emphasised the importance of further strengthening the trade and economic partnership between India and Nepal, the statement reads.

Nepal's Finance Minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi at the invitation of the Indian government. His visit comes as Nepal assesses the economic damage from recent disasters and begins planning reconstruction.

The bilateral engagement comes as Nepal and India continue to work on areas of economic and development cooperation, with connectivity, energy and trade remaining important components of their relationship.

–IANS

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