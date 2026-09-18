Apple iPhone 18 Pro series clocks 15-28 pc rise in initial India demand

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are seeing stronger initial demand in India than their predecessors despite higher prices, with analysts and retailers reporting a 15‑28 per cent year‑on‑year uptick at launch.

"While it's too early to share definitive sales figures, initial demand for the 18 Pro is outperforming the 17 Pro YoY,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research after the firm checked data from 12 stores.

"Burgundy color is in demand and along with interest for higher storage variants. Early feedback is positive, though we'll need to monitor performance over a longer window once the initial launch hype stabilises," Pathak added.

Apple resellers are driving sales in terms of numbers and catering to buyers across different locations, he said, adding that Apple Stores see massive surges for launch-day enthusiast buying due to strong pre-orders.

Retailers said launch‑day stock supplied to stores had largely sold out and fresh allocations were being assigned, while industry experts said the absence of a standard iPhone 18 this year had concentrated demand on the two Pro models.

Apple began selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India on Friday, through its online store and six retail outlets across the country. The models can also be bought through Apple’s authorised reseller network, online marketplaces and large-format retailers.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at Rs 1,74,900 for the base 256GB models. Apple is offering Rs 7,000 instant cashback on eligible card EMI transactions and Rs 6,000 on eligible card full‑swipe purchases for both Pro models.

Customers exchanging an existing device can also enjoy a trade-in top-up of up to Rs 10,000, depending on the residual value of the device.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is expected to hit markets in India from October 23.

—IANS

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