Zimbabwe to host West Indies for women’s white-ball games in September-October

Harare, Sep 18 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have announced that it will host West Indies for a six-match women’s white-ball series starting in Harare later this month. The series will feature three ODIs and is followed by as many T20I games.

The three-match ODI series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship pathway, and will be played at the Harare Sports Club on September 24, 27, and 30 respectively. Both teams will then move to the Takashinga Cricket Club for the T20I fixtures scheduled for October 3, 5, and 7 respectively.

The incoming tour extends a packed international calendar for Zimbabwe, coming on the heels of their Championship away visits to New Zealand and Pakistan, alongside an ongoing domestic T20I series against South Africa at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

“We are delighted to welcome West Indies Women to Harare for what promises to be an exciting series. Regular exposure to high-quality international cricket is vital to the development of Zimbabwe Women and playing a side of West Indies’ stature gives our players another opportunity to test their skills, learn and build the experience and confidence they need to become more competitive.

“This tour adds to a busy programme for our women’s team and reflects our commitment to creating more opportunities for them at international level,” ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said in a statement on Friday. The ODI games will begin at 9:30 local time, while the subsequent T20I matches at Takashinga will feature afternoon starts to wrap up the tour.

Following this, Zimbabwe are also scheduled to travel to India for a white-ball series in October, marking this as the first-ever bilateral meeting between the two women's teams. The tour will feature three T20Is to be played on October 16, 18, and 20 respectively at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. It is followed by three ODIs to be played in BCA Stadium, Vadodara on October 23, 25, and 28 respectively.

--IANS

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