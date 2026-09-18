September 18, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ courtroom sequences were a cakewalk for Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub

‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ courtroom sequences were a cakewalk for Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’, has shared that the courtroom sequences in the show were a smooth sail for him.

Lawyers rely heavily on dialogue delivery, pace, and body language to hold attention. When asked if there was a specific monologue or line in the script that took him the most number of takes or preparation to get the rhythm right, he said that the experience came with a sense of ease and enjoyment.

Reflecting on the shoot, he said, “No, I didn’t face any such problem. I think Karan would be a better person to tell you about the courtroom shoot, since he was there and can tell you whether there was anything like that or not. I think everything went smoothly”.

“We had fun, we were enjoying ourselves, and there was a lot of banter between everyone. So Karan can probably tell you better whether I got stuck with anything or not”, he added.

Set against a world of power, faith and influence, ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ follows the accusation made by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat against spiritual figure

The show is directed by Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. Actress Aneet Padda, who broke out on the scene with ‘Saiyaara’, essays the role of Meenu Rawat.

Her allegations trigger a high-stakes investigation and a courtroom battle, exposing the complex relationship between faith, power and justice. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur feature in pivotal roles. Backed by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Purple Pebble Pictures, the series explores truth, institutional influence and a young woman’s fight to be heard.

‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from September 25, 2026.

--IANS

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