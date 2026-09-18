India and Vietnam work on strengthening air connectivity

Hanoi, Sep 18 (IANS) A delegation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation visited Vietnam and held discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the India–Vietnam Air Services Agreement, the Embassy of India, Hanoi, said on Friday.

“India and Viet Nam take forward air connectivity. Boost to people-to-people linkages. A delegation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, visited Viet Nam from 17–18 September 2026 and held discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam (CAAV) on the India–Viet Nam Air Services Agreement,” the Embassy stated on X.

It said that enhanced air connectivity will provide fresh momentum to trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges and noted that connectivity is an important pillar of the India–Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung discussed strengthening political, defence and security cooperation, including increasing the supply of Made-in-India defence articles.

The talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key areas took place as both ministers co-chaired the 19th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi on Monday.

Describing the meeting as “productive and outcome-oriented”, EAM said that the talks focused on strengthening political, defence and security cooperation, increasing the supply of Made-in-India defence articles, and advancing cooperation in trade, investment, supply chains, energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and cultural projects.

“Strengthened India-Vietnam political, defence and security cooperation. Increased supply of Made-in-India defence articles. Enabled a constructive discussion on trade, investment and supply chains. Expanded market access of our marine, agricultural products and pharmaceuticals. Discussed deepening energy cooperation. Promoted heritage conservation and cultural projects,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

“Vietnam is a key partner of our Look East, ASEAN, Indo-Pacific, MAHASAGAR and Global South policies,” he added.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, EAM Jaishankar described Vietnam as a significant partner in advancing India's regional engagement, particularly under the Act East policy, the MAHASAGAR vision and wider Indo-Pacific vision.

He also stressed the importance of Vietnam under the framework of India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

–IANS

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