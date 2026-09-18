September 18, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

La Liga: Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia ruled out of Sevilla clash due to knee injury

La Liga: Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia ruled out of Sevilla clash due to knee injury (Credit: X/Barcelona FC)

Madrid, Sep 18 (IANS) Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has been ruled out of Saturday’s La Liga trip to Sevilla after suffering a minor knee injury, with the setback also forcing him to withdraw from Spain’s squad for the upcoming international break.

Garcia sustained the injury during Barcelona’s 7-2 victory over Racing Santander on Wednesday. The goalkeeper started the match but was replaced by Wojciech Szczesny at the beginning of the second half after experiencing discomfort in his right knee.

Medical tests later confirmed that Garcia had not suffered a serious injury. However, Barcelona said the 24-year-old will remain unavailable for the immediate fixtures, with his return depending on his recovery.

“First-team player Joan Garcia is experiencing mild discomfort in his right knee. His recovery will determine when he returns,” Barcelona said in a statement on its official website.

The injury is to Garcia’s right knee, rather than his left knee, which required surgery last year.

Garcia has been an important part of Barcelona’s squad since joining the club and had been included in Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the upcoming international window. His absence has now prompted a change to Spain’s goalkeeping options.

De la Fuente has called up Josep Martinez to replace Garcia in the national squad. Martinez will join Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon and Arsenal’s David Raya as Spain’s three goalkeeping options for the international fixtures.

The latest setback comes after Garcia was forced off against Racing Santander despite Barcelona securing a comfortable win. Szczesny took over between the posts for the second half and will be available for Saturday’s league encounter against Sevilla.

Barcelona will be hoping Garcia’s recovery progresses quickly as the Catalan club continues its La Liga campaign. The goalkeeper’s return will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation over the coming days.

--IANS

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