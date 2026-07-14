PM Modi’s informal interaction with ‘Panchayat’ actors part of ‘next level’ connect with people

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently meeting prominent characters of the hit web series “Panchayat” at an event in New Delhi, and his warm interaction and reference to their popular dialogues serve as an example of his easy and inspiring interaction with cross-section of people, observed a recent post.

“Are you listening, Binod...,” quoted the post by ‘Modi Story’, a popular social media handle on X. The quote is from dialogues in the popular series that PM Modi rendered during a meeting with Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, who enact the characters of Bhushan/Banrakas and Binod, respectively. The actors were overwhelmed by the Prime Minister’s action.

“Panchayat fame Ashok Pathak, aka Binod, and Durgesh Kumar, when they met PM Modi, Modi ji, right upon entering, dropped this very dialogue! The atmosphere instantly became light (informal),” added Monday’s post in Hindi. It quoted Ashok Pathak saying, “I honestly didn’t expect it to be such a normal conversation. Modi sir’s humour and memory are both next level (commendable). We just kept laughing.”

In the end, it added, “Truly, Narendra Modi’s way of connecting with people is next level!” At the event, PM Modi greeted the actors warmly and, in a lighter vein, asked, “Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?”, referencing the popular meme and dialogue from the series. He addressed Ashok Pathak by his character name, which the actor described as surreal and akin to receiving a major award.

In his social media post, PM Modi had captioned the interaction as “Binod se kuch baatein” and featured the show’s iconic theme music, amplifying the cultural crossover. It was an instant hit, and the post went viral, delighting fans and industry insiders and underscoring PM Modi’s recognition of grassroots storytelling in popular culture.

The Modi Story website was reportedly inaugurated by Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, in March 2022 and serves as a platform for sharing moments that reflect PM Modi's life and leadership.

--IANS

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