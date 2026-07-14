July 14, 2026 2:21 AM हिंदी

Madonna pens emotional post as her album create history

Madonna pens emotional post as her album create history

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) The Queen of Pop, Madonna, whose album Confessions II became her 10th Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, has made her the first female artist to score the Number 1 album in 5 consecutive decades.

The singer-songwriter recently took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from Madonna’s Club Confessions pop-up performance at the Knockdown Center in Brooklyn.

She penned a long note, as she wrote, “Words cannot express how Grateful and Surprised I am By the incredible reception Confessions on a dance Floor has received !! Thank You -to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my fans. The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I’m still pinching myself. I can’t believe it’s # 1 all around the world”.

She further mentioned, “My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true. Thanks and love”.

Earlier, the singer spoke about her creative process in recording her latest chartbuster, as she told Graham Norton, “It’s kind of like I get possessed. The ideas come when I don’t try too hard”.

Prior to this, the singer-songwriter had shared her opinion on the duality of Instagram, as she called it mesmerising and soul-destroying.

The 67-year-old singer has a lot of discipline when it comes to social media because she spent so much of her life without it and admitted she gets "depressed" if she falls into a trap of just scrolling the photo-sharing app to aimlessly look at content.

--IANS

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