July 14, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

India, Germany discuss strengthening multifaceted strategic partnership

India, Germany discuss strengthening multifaceted strategic partnership

Berlin, July 13 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, and Dirk Wiese, Member of the Bundestag and Vice Chairman of the India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group, discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted Strategic Partnership.

"Ambassador Ajit Gupte met Mr Dirk Wiese, Member of the Bundestag and Vice Chairman of the India-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group on 10 July 2026. They discussed strengthening the multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership, facilitating Parliamentary exchanges and enhancing cooperation between Indian States and German Landers," the Embassy of India in Berlin wrote on X.

The Ambassador also met Bundestag Member and Transatlantic Coordinator Metin Hakverdi and discussed deepening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership using opportunities from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Ambassador Ajit Gupte met Bundestag Member and Transatlantic Coordinator Metin Hakverdi on 9 July 2026. Discussions focused on deepening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, utilising opportunities from the India-EU FTA, growing defence & security cooperation and global and regional issues," the Embassy noted on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Evian, France, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral engagements and expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership following Merz's visit to India and the conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations earlier this year.

As India and Germany celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development, technology, innovation, education and mobility. That was the second meeting between the two leaders this year, and they welcomed the signing of the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and the operationalisation of the transit visa waiver for Indian nationals transiting through Germany.

Chancellor Merz invited the Prime Minister for the 8th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) scheduled to be held later this year in Germany.

--IANS

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