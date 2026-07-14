BJP-led alliance’s steady number consolidation likely to affect equation in upcoming Parliament Session

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Since the Winter Session of Parliament last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have steadily consolidated their position in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This consolidation has profound implications for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

A two-thirds majority in both Houses is the threshold required for constitutional amendments and certain landmark legislations. Bills relating to electoral reforms, judicial restructuring, or changes in federal arrangements – such as proposals around the Uniform Civil Code or delimitation exercises – would require this level of support.

The NDA’s near-total dominance means that unless the Opposition can maintain strict unity and full attendance, the government will find it easier to push through measures that were once considered politically unachievable. In practical terms, even a small number of Opposition MPs abstaining or being absent during voting could tilt the balance decisively in the NDA’s favour.

For example, in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the two-thirds mark is 362 votes; in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, it is 164 votes. If the NDA falls short by a few seats, the absence of just a few Opposition MPs in either House could bridge the gap.

Since the Winter Session, the BJP’s strategy has been clear: win state elections to secure Rajya Sabha seats, forge alliances with regional players, and ensure discipline within its own ranks. In Lok Sabha, the NDA has an effective strength of approximately 318 MPs out of 543 seats, where the BJP itself contributes 240 seats, while key allies include the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16, Janata Dal (United), 12, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) comprises seven, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), five, and other regional partners making for the rest.

Subject to Speaker Om Birla’s nod, NDA numbers are bolstered by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who extended support to the alliance, significantly strengthening its position. Additionally, six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena are expected to join the Shinde faction, potentially furthering the NDA tally.

Even with the new equation, the NDA would still fall short of the two-thirds threshold – which translates to around 360 votes if all members are present – needed for constitutional amendments, thus highlighting the importance of strategic alliances and issue-based support from other regional parties. This evolving parliamentary arithmetic gives the NDA greater flexibility in passing legislation and navigating critical votes, while still requiring support from smaller parties or independents for constitutional changes.

But the real story lies in the Upper House, which has been a stumbling block for ruling parties, given its staggered elections and state-based representation. Through a combination of electoral victories in state Assemblies, deft alliance management, and strategic induction of smaller parties and independents, the BJP has moved within striking distance of a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha. Even though the NDA is below the two-thirds threshold on paper, the government could potentially bridge the gap through issue-based support or abstentions from several regional parties.

The BJP currently holds 114 seats, and the July 24 byelection to West Bengal’s three Rajya Sabha seats expected to go its way, the ruling party stand to further consolidate its position in the Upper House. The seats were vacated following the resignation of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, who are subsequently contesting as BJP candidates. With its strength increasing to 117, the BJP will achieve its highest tally in the Rajya Sabha, leaving it only six seats short of the 123 needed for a simple majority in the current effective strength of the House.

Meanwhile, the NDA’s overall strength will increase to about 152, where among the principal constituents, TDP, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (United), and AIADMK, each having four members in the Upper House. Though not part of the ruling coalition, the YSRCP, also with four MPs, is expected to support the government, including the Delimitation Bill, if re-introduced. Tamil Nadu’s DMK, with eight members, which has recently sought to change seating position away from the Congress-led Opposition bloc, may choose to abstain, if not support the legislation.

Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal, with five MPs, is expected to support the legislation, with women’s reservation being a long-standing demand of the party. Independent MP Parimal Nathwani may too back the NDA. Such support, or even strategic abstentions, could substantially lower the effective majority required during voting, improving the government’s chances of pushing through key constitutional measures. This has created a parliamentary landscape where the Opposition’s ability to block constitutional amendments is shrinking rapidly.

The Opposition, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of maintaining cohesion and attendance to prevent the government from reshaping the constitutional framework with minimal resistance. Thus, the Parliament is no longer about simple majority politics – it is about the BJP’s march towards supermajority dominance, and how that alters the balance of power in India’s democracy.

--IANS

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