2026 FIFA WC: World-class Bellingham reminds John Terry of French legend Zinedine Zidane

Miami, July 13 (IANS) Three Lions legend John Terry has hailed Jude Bellingham's brilliant performance in England's run to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, claiming that the young star has been so influential that he is beginning to resemble the great Zinedine Zidane.

Terry made his comments in the latest episode of the FIFA podcast about the semifinal lineup. In the podcast, Terry also explained why he is not fearing Argentina in the semifinals.

Bellingham scored both goals in England’s quarterfinal win over Norway, building on his double in the epic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico City in the Round of 16. Because of these two sensational outings, former England captain Terry has likened Bellingham's heroic performances to Zidane's impact during France’s path to glory in 1998 and to the final in 2006.

Terry told the FIFA Podcast: “I said at the start of this World Cup, he reminds me of Zidane. He’s dragging this team through at the moment. I think he’s world-class. Also, you listen to him off the pitch; he’s got a real calmness about him as well.”

Bellingham’s brace in Miami saw him become the first midfielder to score six goals at a World Cup and set England on a collision course with old enemy Argentina in Atlanta. While wary of the threat posed by the holders and their captain Lionel Messi, Terry believes the stars are aligning for England as they eye a first World Cup triumph since 1966.

“I’m not worried about Argentina, if I’m honest,” Terry added. “I don’t look at Argentina and sit here being worried about them being better than us. I think, man for man, we’re better than Argentina.

“You know what I like about this England side at the minute? We’ve had big moments. We’ve got a good side, but it feels like everything’s going for us. It feels like it’s England’s time,” he said.

The FIFA Podcast takes fans to the heart of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with exclusive access, expert analysis, and unforgettable stories from across Canada, Mexico, and the USA. Hosted by Olivia Buzaglo and Christian Vieri, the show features FIFA legends, current football stars, and celebrity guests reflecting on the tournament’s biggest moments.

--IANS

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